Police respond to Saturday afternoon shooting off Greenwell Springs Road

Saturday, June 26 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police were called to the scene of a shooting off Baton Rouge's Greenwell Springs Road Saturday afternoon.

According to a representative of the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 2 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Lone Oak Drive in regards to the reported shooting.

Officials confirm that the Coroner's Office was also contacted.

At this time, details related to the incident are scarce.

This article will be updated as authorities continue to respond to the incident.

