Police: One in critical condition, airlifted to hospital after Central Thruway crash

40 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, April 29 2022 Apr 29, 2022 April 29, 2022 8:37 PM April 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

CENTRAL - One person was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition Friday evening after a two-vehicle crash on Central Thruway.

The Central Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Central Thruway and Greenwell Springs Road around 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Police said one vehicle was turning left onto Greenwell Springs Road when a second vehicle crashed into it.

Emergency responders report that the driver of the first vehicle is in critical condition and has been airlifted for medical treatment. The condition of the other driver is currently unknown.

No more information was immediately available.

