70°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: One in critical condition, airlifted to hospital after Central Thruway crash
CENTRAL - One person was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition Friday evening after a two-vehicle crash on Central Thruway.
The Central Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Central Thruway and Greenwell Springs Road around 7:20 p.m. Friday.
Police said one vehicle was turning left onto Greenwell Springs Road when a second vehicle crashed into it.
Emergency responders report that the driver of the first vehicle is in critical condition and has been airlifted for medical treatment. The condition of the other driver is currently unknown.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Garth Brooks takeover: Everything you need to know before the biggest event...
-
Van finally fixed after two years, call to 2 On Your Side
-
Laine Hardy accused of bugging ex-girlfriend's dorm room; 'American Idol' star arrested...
-
Laine Hardy released from jail
-
Sisters killed in Baton Rouge hit and run; police still looking for...
Sports Video
-
Ja'Tyre Carter trying to become first Southern Jaguar drafted in NFL since...
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC
-
Five Madison Prep hoopers ink letters of intent
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach