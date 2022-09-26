Police officer arrested, allegedly groped child at wedding venue in Livingston Parish

SPRINGFIELD - A police officer was arrested after he was accused of groping a child at a wedding in Livingston Parish over the weekend.

Frank Tallia, an officer with the Ponchatoula Police Department, is currently jailed at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a charge of sexual battery involving rubbing or touching. Sources said the incident happened at a venue in the Springfield area.

The Ponchatoula Police Department said Tallia was still in jail but that he was not on administrative leave as of Monday morning.

This is a developing story.