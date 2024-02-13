Police: Murdered bicyclist was randomly targeted; suspects still at large

BATON ROUGE - Police say a bicyclist was randomly chased down and murdered on a Baton Rouge roadway, and the suspects are still at large.

According to police, 39-year-old Wilbert Bell Jr. was shot and killed in the 2700 block of Lockwood Avenue on June 15.

Police say Bell was chased on the roadway and shot multiple times. According to L'Jean McKneely with BRPD, it's believed the suspects approached Bell as he was riding his bike along the roadway.

"He dropped the bike, took off running and these guys gave chase," McKneely said.

Throughout the course of the investigation, police learned that the victim was shot by multiple black male suspects who were last seen fleeing the area westbound on Chippewa Street in a white SUV. Police believe Bell was randomly targeted.

"We think it was a random act," McKneely said. "They saw this guy riding his bicycle and they just attacked him."

Homicide detectives are attempting to identify the individuals who were captured on surveillance video as they chased after Bell on the night of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.