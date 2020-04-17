71°
Police: Missing elderly woman with Alzheimer's found safe and sound, Friday

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police say 82-year-old Jeannetta Jones, who was declared missing on Thursday, has been found safe and sound in South Haven, Mississippi.

Baton Rouge Police released information regarding her safe recovery on Friday morning, around 7:30 a.m.

