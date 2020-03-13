Police: Man with excessive blood alcohol level hits motorcyclist in fatal crash

CARENCRO – Louisiana State Police say a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on LA Highway 93 in St. Landry Parish killed a 36-year-old man named James Ryan Elliott.

Police responded to the crash shortly after 10:30 p.m. and say it took place as Elliott was riding a motorcycle northbound on LA 93 while a man named Ryan Richard was driving a pickup truck on Billeaux Road and made a quick left onto the highway Elliott was traveling in.

Richard, now traveling southbound on Highway 93 failed to maintain control of his truck, swerved into the northbound lane, and hit Elliott's motorcycle.

Despite the fact that Elliott was wearing an approved safety helmet, Elliott was killed during the crash and St. Landry Parish's Coroner's Office pronounced him dead on the scene.

Richard, who was not wearing a seatbelt and whose blood alcohol concentration was 0.224g%, was uninjured.

Blood alcohol content is a measurement of alcohol intoxication used for legal or medical purposes, and according to Louisiana state law, the legal limit is .08.

Police say Richard was charged with driving without a seatbelt, careless operation, and vehicular homicide.

The crash remains under investigation.