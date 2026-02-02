Latest Weather Blog
LSP investigating crash that left 2 people from Ohio dead after colliding with Gonzales PD unit on I-10
GONZALES — Two people from Ohio died in a weekend interstate crash in Ascension Parish involving a Gonzales Police Department unit.
Jose Luis Martinez II and Ashley Garza, both 32, died in the crash, which happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday along I-10 westbound near the Gonzales Burnside exit.
Louisiana State Police said that the crash happened when a Toyota RAV4 driving west in the left lane struck a marked, but unoccupied, Gonzales Police Department unit in the left lane with its emergency lights on. GPD officers were investigating a separate crash at the time.
The driver and front passenger of the Toyota were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. Garza was also taken to the hospital, where she later died. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
