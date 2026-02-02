61°
LSU evacuates Digital Media Center after alert for excessive carbon monoxide levels
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Digital Media Center was evacuated Monday following reports of excessive carbon monoxide levels attributed to a faulty boiler.
"A full building evacuation has been initiated," LSU said in a message sent to students. A university spokesman said the building would remain closed until it is safe for people to re-enter.
LSU Facility Services and EHS both responded to the scene to "assist in clearing the building and determining the cause."
