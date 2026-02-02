61°
GRAPHIC VIDEO: EBRSO investigating shooting on Daytona Avenue where 6 people fired into home, leaving one injured
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in which six individuals fired into a home on Daytona Avenue.
According to the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. when six people exited a dark colored sedan before shooting at the home several times.
Deputies said a 13-year-old inside the residence was shot in the leg and is currently in the hospital. The teen is not believed to have been the intended target but was the only person home at the time.
The incident is currently under investigation. Investigators said the shooting does not appear to be random.
