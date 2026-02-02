GRAPHIC VIDEO: EBRSO investigating shooting on Daytona Avenue where 6 people fired into home, leaving one injured

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in which six individuals fired into a home on Daytona Avenue.

According to the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. when six people exited a dark colored sedan before shooting at the home several times.

Deputies said a male inside the residence sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

The incident is currently under investigation. Investigators said the shooting does not appear to be random.