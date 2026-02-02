60°
Latest Weather Blog
GRAPHIC VIDEO: EBRSO investigating shooting on Daytona Avenue where 6 people fired into home, leaving one injured
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in which six individuals fired into a home on Daytona Avenue.
According to the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. when six people exited a dark colored sedan before shooting at the home several times.
Deputies said a male inside the residence sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.
Trending News
The incident is currently under investigation. Investigators said the shooting does not appear to be random.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
GRAPHIC VIDEO: EBRSO investigating shooting on Daytona Avenue where 6 people fired...
-
Post Malone, Jelly Roll coming to Baton Rouge to perform in Tiger...
-
La. 182 in Amelia to be closed for several days as crews...
-
Punxsutawney Phil is said to have seen his shadow, forecasting 6 more...
-
Alleged carjacker who walked into street and stole vehicle at gunpoint arrested
Sports Video
-
Southern football releases 2026 schedule
-
ESPN's College GameDay heads to Baton Rouge
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Alabama for seventh straight win
-
LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...