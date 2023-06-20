92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: Man shot, killed after trying to break into his ex's Gonzales home

3 hours 8 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, June 20 2023 Jun 20, 2023 June 20, 2023 9:38 AM June 20, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

GONZALES - A man was shot multiple times while trying to force his way into his ex's apartment over the weekend, according to police.

The Gonzales Police Department said Tuesday that 35-year-old Joshua Jones of Donaldsonville was initially hospitalized but later died from his gunshot wounds. 

Jones reportedly tried to break into the apartment on South Lanoux Avenue late Saturday night, while the victim's new boyfriend was also inside. Police said Jones was shot as he tried to shatter the bedroom window.

Police did not immediately say who fired the shots. 

No one is facing criminal charges at this time. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. 

