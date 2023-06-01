91°
Latest Weather Blog
Police make arrest in fatal Nov. 2022 shooting on Boardwalk Drive
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for murder more than six months after a fatal shooting that killed one person.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 32-year-old Addaryl Young was arrested on Thursday for the murder of 24-year-old Hentrell Johnson on Nov. 11, 2022.
Trending News
Young was booked for second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person injured in reported shooting on O'Neal Lane
-
One person killed, two others hurt in shooting on Prescott Court
-
New Baton Rouge casino almost complete, 100 job openings need to be...
-
Sarasota Drive bridge reopened after nearly a year of construction
-
Board approves increased 911 fees for EBR; new rates take effect as...
Sports Video
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs