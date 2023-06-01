Police make arrest in fatal Nov. 2022 shooting on Boardwalk Drive

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for murder more than six months after a fatal shooting that killed one person.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 32-year-old Addaryl Young was arrested on Thursday for the murder of 24-year-old Hentrell Johnson on Nov. 11, 2022.

Young was booked for second-degree murder.