Police make arrest in 14-year-old's killing outside Baton Rouge gas station

BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest in a mid-day shooting that killed a teenager earlier this month.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a suspect was being booked into jail Monday related to the Jan. 9 death of 14-year-old Dion Williams. He was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Save More Market on Lobdell Avenue.

Williams mother told WBRZ her son, a seventh-grader at Park Forest Middle, was an honor student and star athlete.

"I have no idea why somebody would want to shoot him like that. He's only 14," Miranda Williams said.

Dion's mother said he was in the car with 18-year old Shawn George II, who was also shot dead later that same afternoon at a different location.

"He was actually in the vehicle with my son at the moment while he was getting shot. And not even two hours later, they found him dead on South Choctaw."

Police are expected to release more info on the arrest, including the suspect's identity, around 2:15 p.m. Monday.