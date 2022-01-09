14-year-old shot and killed along Lobdell Avenue on Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A 14-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a gas station Sunday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Police Department said 14-year-old Dion Williams was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Save More Market on Lobdell Avenue around 2 p.m.

Williams was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information should call (225) 389-7867.

This is the third reported shooting in Baton Rouge Sunday.



