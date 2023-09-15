93°
Police make arrest after overnight shooting outside Dollar General in St. Francisville
ST. FRANCISVILLE - Police have arrested a person suspected of shooting someone outside a dollar store in West Feliciana Parish late Thursday night.
The St. Francisville Police Department told WBRZ Friday that officers made an arrest in the shooting but would not release any other details about the shooter or the victim.
It happened around 9 p.m. outside a Dollar General on US 61. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Investigators have not released any other details on what led to the shooting.
