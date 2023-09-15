93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police make arrest after overnight shooting outside Dollar General in St. Francisville

1 hour 53 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, September 15 2023 Sep 15, 2023 September 15, 2023 12:51 PM September 15, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Police have arrested a person suspected of shooting someone outside a dollar store in West Feliciana Parish late Thursday night.

The St. Francisville Police Department told WBRZ Friday that officers made an arrest in the shooting but would not release any other details about the shooter or the victim.

It happened around 9 p.m. outside a Dollar General on US 61. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Trending News

Investigators have not released any other details on what led to the shooting. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days