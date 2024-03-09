66°
Latest Weather Blog
Police make arrest after December armed robbery of ATM
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of one man for his participation in a robbery of a Regions Bank ATM back in December.
Police arrested Nepton "Rudy Ruger" Hatfield Jr. for armed robbery with a firearm and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, among other charges.
Trending News
Police seized approximately 49 grams of fentanyl from Hatfield's residence, alongside clothing and shoes believed to be purchased with the money from the ATM.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2024 Cajun Classic attracts worldwide wheelchair tennis athletes
-
Biden uses feisty State of the Union to contrast with Trump, sell...
-
Holi Fest set to color the streets of Baton Rouge Saturday
-
Kids learn gun safety as Louisiana 4-H Club holds regional shooting sports...
-
Central Police arrest woman on vehicular homicide; syringe found in car after...