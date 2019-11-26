Police: Machete-swinging ex-boyfriend kicked in front door, chased victims around home

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was booked on a slew of charges after he allegedly forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home wielding a machete and then ran from police.

Arrest documents say Gregory Paul, 40, showed up outside his ex's Spedale Street home Monday night after telling her he needed to pick up some of his belongings. When she looked outside, however, she saw Paul approaching her front door with a machete in hand.

The victim says she slammed the door shut, but Paul kicked it open and went after her. Police say the woman managed to run past Paul and jump into her vehicle in the front yard, but the assailant followed her and smashed out five of the car's windows. The woman then jumped out of the car and rand down the street on foot.

According to the affidavit, Paul then went back into the home looking for the woman's 12-year-old son. Inside, police say he encountered a second unidentified victim and swung the blade at her, hitting her in the upper back. Paul then fled the area in his vehicle.

Paul refused to stop when officers finally tracked down his vehicle and led them on chase through the area. After running a stop sign and swerving into opposing lanes of traffic, police say Paul's car finally came to a stop when one of his tires was damaged. He allegedly continued to resist arrest, prompting officers to take him down using a taser.

He was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse child endangerment, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property and reckless operation.