43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police looking for trespassers who caused over $400,000 in damages at Lane Regional Medical Center

2 hours 34 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, December 03 2024 Dec 3, 2024 December 03, 2024 6:39 PM December 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ZACHARY - The Zachary Police Department is seeking the identities of people who caused over $400,000 in damages at the construction site of Lane Regional Medical Center after they accessed heavy machinery.

Police say the trespassers entered the construction site Sunday without authorization. Three people are pictured at the site.

Trending News

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-1921.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days