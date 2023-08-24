Police looking for people who stole over $1,700 from Gonzales Home Depot

Image provided by Gonzales Police Department

GONZALES - Police are seeking information on two people who stole $1,713 worth of merchandise on two separate occasions from the Home Depot located at 2740 S. Cajun Drive.

According to police, the two stole their merchandise on July 9 and August 4, and they used a black Nissan Altima without a license plate in both thefts.

Police urge anyone with information to call the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572 or to call anonymously at 225-344-7867.