Police lock down part of downtown Lafayette over reports of armed person

2 hours 6 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, January 15 2020 Jan 15, 2020 January 15, 2020 12:33 PM January 15, 2020 in News
Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - A part of downtown Lafayette was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after witnesses spotted what appeared to be a person with a gun atop a building.

KATC reports the situation began after police received reports of a person armed with a gun in a parking garage. A SWAT team and drones were called to check the roughly two-block area, which has since been cleared by police and sheriff's deputies. 

Field trips from two different schools were reportedly visiting a nearby children's museum at the time of the lockdown. 

No injuries have been reported. 

