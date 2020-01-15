Police lock down part of downtown Lafayette over reports of armed person

Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - A part of downtown Lafayette was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after witnesses spotted what appeared to be a person with a gun atop a building.

KATC reports the situation began after police received reports of a person armed with a gun in a parking garage. A SWAT team and drones were called to check the roughly two-block area, which has since been cleared by police and sheriff's deputies.

Field trips from two different schools were reportedly visiting a nearby children's museum at the time of the lockdown.

No injuries have been reported.