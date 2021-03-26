76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: 'Large bulge' led officers to gun hidden in convict's pants

1 hour 21 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, March 26 2021 Mar 26, 2021 March 26, 2021 4:29 PM March 26, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Rachel Mipro

THIBODAUX - A man pulled over by police for a minor vehicle violation was allegedly packing bigger problems.

Convicted felon Tyler Vinning, 25, was stopped for a headlamp violation on March 19 when officers noticed a "large bulge" in the front of Vinning's pants. When they searched him, they discovered that the bulge was actually a hidden handgun.

According to the Thibodaux Police Department, Vinning was booked on charges for headlamp and firearm violations. After his release on bond, police discovered the handgun was stolen and issued a new arrest warrant for him. Vinning has not been found. 

Anyone with information on Vinning's location is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days