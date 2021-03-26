76°
Police: 'Large bulge' led officers to gun hidden in convict's pants
THIBODAUX - A man pulled over by police for a minor vehicle violation was allegedly packing bigger problems.
Convicted felon Tyler Vinning, 25, was stopped for a headlamp violation on March 19 when officers noticed a "large bulge" in the front of Vinning's pants. When they searched him, they discovered that the bulge was actually a hidden handgun.
According to the Thibodaux Police Department, Vinning was booked on charges for headlamp and firearm violations. After his release on bond, police discovered the handgun was stolen and issued a new arrest warrant for him. Vinning has not been found.
Anyone with information on Vinning's location is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.
