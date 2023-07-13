Police issue statewide alert amid search for 1-year-old taken from DCFS office in Crowley

CROWLEY - Police are searching for a toddler who was taken from a state-run office in Acadia Parish.

Louisiana State Police issue an endangered child alert Thursday evening for 19-month-old Liam James. The boy was taken from a Department of Children and Family Services office at 600 N. Avenue G in Crowley by his non-custodial mother, Savannah James.

Savannah is described as a white woman, approximately 100 pounds, dark brown hair, brown eyes. She was last seen driving a 2003 Silver Dodge Caravan, with Louisiana license plate 831CPW.

Liam is white with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, plaid shorts, blue sandals, and a bandana baby bib.

Anyone with info should contact the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234 or call 911.