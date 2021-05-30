81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police investigating Waffle House parking lot shooting early Sunday

Sunday, May 30 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Police spent early Sunday morning investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant in the 2300 block of S. Sherwood Forest.

Police said they were called to the Waffle House around 3:40 a.m. just north of I-12 at the Sherwood exit for a shooting in the parking lot.

There was at least one person shot, police said.  Injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

Police did not elaborate on if there were suspects in the case or what sparked the shooting. 

