79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating Sunday morning shooting in Morgan City; one person injured

3 hours 24 minutes 48 seconds ago Sunday, September 04 2022 Sep 4, 2022 September 04, 2022 1:07 PM September 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

MORGAN CITY - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Morgan City that left one person injured.

The Morgan City Police Department said the shooting happened early Sunday morning on Egle Street. Officers responding found one person had been struck by gunfire.

The victim was taken to a hospital to treat minor injuries, according to the department.

Police provided no further details about the incident.

Trending News

Anyone with information should contact Morgan City police at (985) 380-4605.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days