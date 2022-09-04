79°
Police investigating Sunday morning shooting in Morgan City; one person injured
MORGAN CITY - Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Morgan City that left one person injured.
The Morgan City Police Department said the shooting happened early Sunday morning on Egle Street. Officers responding found one person had been struck by gunfire.
The victim was taken to a hospital to treat minor injuries, according to the department.
Police provided no further details about the incident.
Anyone with information should contact Morgan City police at (985) 380-4605.
