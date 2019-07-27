78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating shooting at apartment complex on Highland Road

20 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, July 27 2019 Jul 27, 2019 July 27, 2019 9:16 PM July 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one man injured. 

The incident reportly happened around 7 p.m. Saturday at the The Hub Apartments at 5151 Highland Road. 

Police say a man arrived at a local hospital with life threatening injuries. 

The shooting is under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days