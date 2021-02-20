54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police investigating fatal shooting in Hammond

8 hours 17 minutes 27 seconds ago Saturday, February 20 2021 Feb 20, 2021 February 20, 2021 10:03 AM February 20, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ
Hammond Police Department

HAMMOND - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Friday.

The Hammond Police Department responded to a shooting in the 800 block of East Merry Street. When officers arrived on scene they discovered 20-year-old Michael Otkins II of Tickfaw suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to HPD. 


Officials rushed Otkins to North Oaks Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.


Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Kareem Gatlin for second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, illegal discharge of a firearm, aggravated obstruction of a roadway, and aggravated criminal damage to property.


The Hammond Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Gatlin to contact Detective Chase Zaffuto (985-277-5740 or zaffuto_cb@hammond.org) or Detective Ronney Domiano (985-277-5739 or domiano_rj@hammond.org) or by calling Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa's anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-JAIL (5245).

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days