50°
Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man is dead after a crash that happened on I-10 early Saturday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on I-10 westbound near South Acadian Thruway. Officers said an Acura was driving eastbound on the westbound side and collided with an oncoming Hyundai driving the right way.
The driver of the Acura, later identified as 25-year-old Robert Suy Suy, died from his injuries on the scene.
Three passengers in the Acura as well as the driver of the Hyundai were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Trending News
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Best of Hollywood with the Arts Council
-
Winter storm plods into the Deep South, prompting states of emergency and...
-
LA area's 2 biggest blazes burn at least 10,000 structures, while new...
-
Over 30 heat-related home fires in Baton Rouge in 2024
-
BESE renews Impact Charter School's contract for another 6 years
Sports Video
-
Catholic, Central, Liberty pick up wins on hardwood
-
Southern men's basketball prepares for SWAC home opener after a 2-0 start...
-
Southern women's basketball beats Bethune-Cookman 73-56 in SWAC home opener
-
LSU women's basketball beats Tennessee in a fourth quarter thriller, 89-87
-
No. 2 LSU gymnastics is set to face three other top-10 teams...