Police investigating fatal crash after pedestrian was struck on I-12 West
BATON ROUGE - BRPD are investigating a fatal traffic accident after a pedestrian was struck on I-12 West early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred on I-12 West near the I-10/I-12 split just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. The middle and right lanes were blocked past the I-10/I-12 split due to the crash.
Officials say that the pedestrian was found dead on the scene and the coroner was called.
There is no information on the driver at this time.
According to DOTD, all lanes are now open.
This is an ongoing investigation.
