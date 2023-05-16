Latest Weather Blog
Police investigating dust-up between staffers outside State Capitol
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police has launched an investigation into a reported fight between staffers at the State Capitol building.
The agency says DPS officers were called to the capitol Tuesday afternoon in reference to a disturbance. A statement released by the Legislative Communications Office said the incident was being investigated internally.
“Since this incident involved legislative staff, it is considered a human resources issue and is being investigated. If necessary, appropriate action will be taken," a capitol spokesperson said.
The Advocate reports the fight involved a staff member with the House Sergeant at Arms, which oversees security. That person was reportedly carrying a gun but placed the weapon aside and did not use it during the fight.
Trending News
The newspaper noted the staffer was not authorized to carry a weapon inside the capitol.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man says sinkhole repairs created water leak, city says leak was there...
-
Deputies: Remote accountant steals nearly $32,000 from her former employer
-
Mother & child woke to find burglar standing over their bed; woman...
-
BRPD officer faces internal investigation over comments following Denham Springs shooting
-
85-year-old Marine graduates from Southeastern