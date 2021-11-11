60°
Police investigate shooting death of 18-year-old at Bayou Ridge Apartments
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was shot to death Tuesday night in Bayou Ridge Apartments, and Baton Rouge Police are searching for the person(s) responsible.
According to detectives, Mikhi Spears was killed shortly after 7 p.m. at the Ave L apartment complex.
Police say Spears was shot multiple times and died at the scene from his injuries.
A motive and suspect are unknown at this time.
Authorities ask that anyone with information related to the shooting contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
