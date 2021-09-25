Police identify victim of Leonidas Drive shooting

65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have identified the man who was killed Saturday in a residential area just south of North Baton Rouge's Clark Park Golf Course.

Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives say 41-year-old Cedric Clay was shot multiple times while sitting in his vehicle outside of a home within the 1200 block of Leonidas Drive.


One witness told reporters with The Advocate that she heard approximately ten shots from a few blocks away.

Police say the fatal shots were fired around 1 p.m. and that investigators are working to ascertain who fired the shots and what their motive was. 

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867 (STOP).

