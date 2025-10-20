51°
Latest Weather Blog
Police identify person killed outside store near Hollywood Street
BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in front of a convenience store near Hollywood Street Saturday evening.
Around 6 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department arrived on scene to the Hollywood Food Mart located on the corner of McClelland Drive and Hollywood Street in regards to a shooting.
Rayfel Matta, 34, of Baton Rouge was found near the front entrance of the business suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Matta succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Trending News
This investigation remains ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DOTD closing one lane of Bayou Jacob Road in Plaquemine daily through...
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: Myrtles Plantation Home is one of the...
-
'Walk to Remember' for Alzheimer's Disease held Saturday
-
Ace of Hearts Foundation to host Royal Rush Fun Run to support...
-
Recovery for derailed train cars in Addis may be a few hours,...