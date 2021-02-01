Police identify officer placed on leave after shooting fleeing suspect

BATON ROUGE - A fleeing driver was shot and wounded by a Baton Rouge Police officer during a chase early Saturday morning.

The altercation happened after midnight near Plank Road and Scenic Highway.

Baton Rouge Police first released details of the incident Saturday morning.

The wounded suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, authorities said. The male suspect was not identified.

Baton Rouge Police said the officer tried to stop an SUV after the driver broke traffic laws. Instead of stopping when the attempt was made on Plank Road, the driver sped away and crashed near Scenic Highway.

Police said the driver got out of the vehicle and ran. As an officer approached, they noticed the suspect was armed, police said. The officer shot the suspect.

Other "officers arrived on scene and immediately began life saving measures on the suspect," police said in a statement.

The suspect was shot in an upper extremity, police told WBRZ. An extremity is a limb or appendage - hand or foot.

After being treated at the hospital, the suspect will be booked into jail.

The officer was not injured.

The officer, identified Monday as Devin Sullivan, was placed on administrative leave per standard procedure. Sullivan has been with the department since March 2019.