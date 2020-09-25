68°
Police identify man found shot-to-death outside his home Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead
The shooting was reported on in the 2200 block of Davenport Ave around 4:22 a.m. Authorities say a 30-year-old man was found lying in the driveway of his home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was identified as Jeremy Selvage.
According to a release, Selvage was pronounced dead upon his arrival at the hospital. The motive and suspect are unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869
