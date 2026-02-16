Latest Weather Blog
Police: I-12 crash that killed 3 occurred after car entered road from wrong direction and hit SUV
ALBANY — Police say a weekend crash on Interstate 12 that killed three people occurred after a car entered the roadway from the wrong direction and hit a recreational vehicle.
Police said Monday that a car entered the westbound lanes at the Albany-Springfield exit and eventually hit the RV. The car burst into flames, killing three. Police identified the victims as Jamie Pourciau of Albany, Bailey Lassabe of Albany and her 9-year-old son.
The driver and passengers of the RV sustained minor injuries.
“These are tragic incidents for our community and for the families involved. We ask that everyone continue to keep those affected in your thoughts and prayers," Chief Boyd Wild said Monday.
The interstate was closed about six hours following Sunday's crash. Another crash Friday closed parts of the roadway for five hours Friday. Police say that involved a car that crossed the median and hit two trucks. David Kilgore of Mississippi was pronounced dead.
