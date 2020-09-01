84°
Police help lost driver after vehicle ends up in middle of LSU Quad

2 hours 45 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, September 01 2020 Sep 1, 2020 September 01, 2020 6:49 PM September 01, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police had to guide a driver back to the roads after she managed to drive her car through the campus's Quad. 

Posts on social media Tuesday afternoon suggested the driver asked for help before realizing she was caught in the busy Quad in the middle of campus. 

A university spokesperson said campus police were alerted to the situation and helped the driver move her vehicle out of the area.

