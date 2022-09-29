Police: Fugitive rammed into law enforcement vehicle, shot at federal agents before he was killed by officers

BAKER - A fugitive was shot to death by officers after he deliberately crashed into a law enforcement vehicle and shot at federal agents in a neighborhood near the Baker city limits early Thursday morning.

In a statement Thursday evening, State Police said the U.S. Marshals Task Force was tracking down 51-year-old David Jones, who was wanted on several felony warrants. Around 7 a.m., authorities found Jones driving on Wisdom Drive, which runs through a neighborhood off Old Baker-Zachary Road.

While trying to flee from officers, troopers said Jones intentionally crashed his SUV into a Task Force member's vehicle. He then got out and started shooting a gun toward officers before running through the neighborhood to get away.

Officers eventually stopped Jones in front of a residence in the neighborhood. Jones reportedly pulled his gun on them again, and they shot at him.

Jones was struck multiple times and died at the scene. No one else was injured, according to State Police.

Photos showed a car with several bullet holes at the scene, and a witness said she heard at least 10 gunshots during the shootout. She added that the neighborhood where the shooting happened is "quiet" and "peaceful," and that nothing like this had ever happened before.

State Police confirmed the shooting is still under investigation.