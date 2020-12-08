39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: Deadly Tuesday morning crash on I-12 E at 10/12 split

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A deadly crash on I-12 EB at the 10/12 split claimed the life of at least one individual Tuesday (Dec. 8) morning, officials say.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) have confirmed that the incident was a single-vehicle crash, which they're referring to as a 'traffic homicide.'

As of 7 a.m., the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner has been called to the scene.

At this time, additional details related to the crash are limited; this article will be updated as authorities continue to respond to the tragic incident.

