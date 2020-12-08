Latest Weather Blog
Police: Deadly Tuesday morning crash on I-12 E at 10/12 split
BATON ROUGE - A deadly crash on I-12 EB at the 10/12 split claimed the life of at least one individual Tuesday (Dec. 8) morning, officials say.
Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) have confirmed that the incident was a single-vehicle crash, which they're referring to as a 'traffic homicide.'
As of 7 a.m., the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner has been called to the scene.
At this time, additional details related to the crash are limited; this article will be updated as authorities continue to respond to the tragic incident.
For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
FATAL CRASH: I-12 EB at 10/12 split, now in clearing phases. No delay. pic.twitter.com/FR7uZRLZpD— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) December 8, 2020
During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
