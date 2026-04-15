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Police: Child and stolen vehicle found, police still searching for suspect
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have located the stolen vehicle and kidnapped child in this afternoon's carjacking.
Police say they were found safe on Plank Road near Sycamore Street.
Baton Rouge Police and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriffs are searching for a man who stole a vehicle from the Bennie's Package Liquor store on Highland Road.
According to authorities, a 2007 black Saturn Vue with a temp tag was stolen around 5:30 Saturday afternoon. Police believe a 7-month-old girl was left in the back seat of the vehicle at the time of the theft.
Witnesses say the victim was in the store with the suspect. When he didn't have enough money to cover his costs, she covered the difference. The suspect then took his items and jumped into the victim's car.
The suspect is described as a heavy set black male with a red shirt on.
Anyone with information on the suspect is advised to call police.
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