84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police chase stolen vehicle through high-end neighborhood overnight

5 hours 30 minutes 9 seconds ago Saturday, August 17 2019 Aug 17, 2019 August 17, 2019 2:32 PM August 17, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Some quiet, enviable addresses and streets were the hub of unusual activity overnight after a stolen vehicle was chased, cornered and stopped in the Old Goodwood area.

Police revealed Saturday, two people were arrested after a chase that eyewitnesses said unfolded along Government Street.  Eyewitnesses shared video with WBRZ of a chase that sped down Esplanade Ave.  Police said the chase was part of a stolen vehicle investigation.
The chase ended with the arrest of two people on Burgundy, a short, cut-thru street between Jefferson and Foster.
Names of the two people were not released.
Video of the chase shared with WBRZ by witnesses showed a handful of police cars chasing one vehicle.  
Police said the vehicle they were pursuing was stolen.
No injuries were reported.  
*****************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days