84°
Latest Weather Blog
Police chase stolen vehicle through high-end neighborhood overnight
BATON ROUGE - Some quiet, enviable addresses and streets were the hub of unusual activity overnight after a stolen vehicle was chased, cornered and stopped in the Old Goodwood area.
Police revealed Saturday, two people were arrested after a chase that eyewitnesses said unfolded along Government Street. Eyewitnesses shared video with WBRZ of a chase that sped down Esplanade Ave. Police said the chase was part of a stolen vehicle investigation.
The chase ended with the arrest of two people on Burgundy, a short, cut-thru street between Jefferson and Foster.
Names of the two people were not released.
Video of the chase shared with WBRZ by witnesses showed a handful of police cars chasing one vehicle.
Police said the vehicle they were pursuing was stolen.
No injuries were reported.
*****************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Old Goodwood police chase
-
BREC to reveal renovations for zoo, Greenwood Park during Saturday event
-
Popular New Orleans TV icon killed in fiery plane crash, had circle...
-
Employee foils Baton Rouge store burglary in wild pursuit caught on camera
-
Zachary firefighter died in morning crash while headed to work