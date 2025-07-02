81°
Police chase stolen ambulance throughout Baton Rouge Wednesday morning; one arrested
BATON ROUGE - A dozen BRPD units chased down a stolen ambulance throughout Baton Rouge Wednesday morning.
WBRZ watched the chase on Team 2 Traffic cameras and caught the moment the ambulance barreled through morning traffic on Airline Highway.
There was a large law enforcement presence at Overton subdivision where the chase seemingly ended. Police confirmed on scene that one person was arrested.
WBRZ is reaching out to officials for more information. We'll bring you the latest as we receive it.
