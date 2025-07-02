81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police chase stolen ambulance throughout Baton Rouge Wednesday morning; one arrested

1 hour 21 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, July 02 2025 Jul 2, 2025 July 02, 2025 6:30 AM July 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A dozen BRPD units chased down a stolen ambulance throughout Baton Rouge Wednesday morning. 

WBRZ watched the chase on Team 2 Traffic cameras and caught the moment the ambulance barreled through morning traffic on Airline Highway. 

There was a large law enforcement presence at Overton subdivision where the chase seemingly ended. Police confirmed on scene that one person was arrested.

Trending News

WBRZ is reaching out to officials for more information. We'll bring you the latest as we receive it. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days