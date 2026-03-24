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Woman arrested after former Rapides Parish sheriff killed in hit-and-run Monday

1 hour 32 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, March 24 2026 Mar 24, 2026 March 24, 2026 8:31 PM March 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HINESTON - A woman was arrested after the former Rapides Parish sheriff was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office announced. 

Ladonna Delrie, 53 of Pollock, was booked for criminal damage to property, simple burglary, first-degree murder and flight from an officer.

According to initial information, Sheriff William Earl Hilton saw Delrie exiting his residence Monday around 1 p.m. When he attempted to contact her, she ran him over, causing injuries that he succumbed to later that day.

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Anyone with information on investigation should contact the RPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-473-6727.

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