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Beth Torina hits 600 wins as LSU softball beats Louisiana Tech

2 hours 24 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, March 24 2026 Mar 24, 2026 March 24, 2026 9:45 PM March 24, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - As LSU softball won its third game in a row in a 9-0 victory over Louisiana Tech., Tigers head coach Beth Torina hit career win 600 with LSU. Torina is just the third coach in a head-to-head team sport to hit that milestone at LSU, joining Skip Bertman and Paul Mainieri.

Against Louisiana Tech, the Tigers took the lead in the bottom of the first and didn't look back. LSU scored eight runs in the first two innings of the game and ended up run-ruling the Bulldogs to end the contest in five innings.

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LSU softball returns to SEC play this weekend with a three game series against No. 5 Oklahoma.

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