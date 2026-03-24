BRPD officer who allegedly lied about fight with dating partner arrested alongside partner

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police officer who allegedly got into a fight with a dating partner and lied about it when police arrived was booked into the parish prison Tuesday.

Documents say that Officer Anthony Jerome Buffington Jr. was in the parking lot of his apartment complex, Redpoint Baton Rouge, on Monday evening when other residents called the police about a woman hitting a police car.

When officers arrived, Buffington told them that the woman was an unknown female "who probably did not like the police," the affidavit said.

Through investigation, officers uncovered that the woman, who has a three-year-old son, lived with Buffington, and the two went on a date on Monday. They reportedly got into a fight when another woman called his phone. The Baton Rouge Police Department later identified her as his girlfriend, Kayla Wilson.

BRPD officers said they found Buffington's apartment to be in disarray: both Wilson and her child had blood on them, the TV was broken, furniture was knocked over and drinks had appeared to have been thrown. An affidavit said the blood was coming from a gash under the child's eye. The child was taken to a hospital.

The affidavit said that Buffington told officers "the child's head may have made contact with [the TV] due to the round impression of the shattered glass."

Officers said they found a large body pillow that was covered in blood in the bed of Buffington's truck. He told officers that he put it in his truck to throw it out, but didn't have any details about who was bleeding or how it happened.

BRPD said Wilson was the one who threw items at Buffington and she struck the child in the face while doing so. Police said Buffington was arrested for obstruction of justice and Wilson was booked for negligent injuring, domestic abuse battery and simple criminal damage to property.