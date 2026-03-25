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Ascension deputies: Welder stolen at United Rentals in Darrow
DARROW - Deputies are searching for a person who stole a welder trailer in Darrow on Thursday, officials said.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said a 2025 trailer-mounted Lincoln 400 LE 40 welder was stolen from United Rentals on La. Highway 942 in Darrow.
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Surveillance video showed a GMC Sierra leaving the area with the stolen equipment, officials said. Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-621-4636.
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