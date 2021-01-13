45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police chase, fatal fiery crash shuts down I-10 West at Louisiana Ave.

1 hour 28 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, January 13 2021 Jan 13, 2021 January 13, 2021 9:01 PM January 13, 2021 in Traffic Stories
Source: WBRZ
By: Dana DiPiazza

LAFAYETTE - A police chase out of Iberville Parish led to a fiery crash on I-10 West shutting down the interstate near Louisiana Avenue in Lafayette.

Iberville Parish deputies spotted a stolen vehicle out of New Orleans around 8:30 p.m. that was headed toward Lafayette.

Louisiana State Police assisted with the pursuit, using skipe strips to slow the stolen vehicle.

Authorities say the vehicle then crashed into a road maintenance truck and both vehicles went up in flames.

Two people inside of the road maintenance truck were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one was seen exiting the stolen vehicle.

The interstate remains closed westbound at Louisiana Avenue.

Traffic is being diverted from I-10 to Exit 109 (Breaux Bridge). Drivers can also exit at Lobdell (LA 415) to US 190 to get around those delays.

This is a developing story.

