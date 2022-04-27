Police break up massive brawl involving parents, students at McKinley High

80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday, April 27 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police officers swarmed a high school Wednesday afternoon after a large fight broke out involving both students and parents on campus.

Police said the "melee" erupted at McKinley High School around 2:30 p.m. as school was letting out for the day. More than a dozen police vehicles responded to the scene.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the fight involved a "large group" of students and parents. An officer called for assistance when the situation did not de-escalate, prompting the large response, a BRPD spokesperson said.

The confrontation reportedly stemmed from an earlier incident involving two students during school hours. Police said those students' parents were called to the school and another fight erupted as school was letting out. 

A man was briefly detained but no arrests have been made at this time. 

Police said they expect to file charges once they determine who was responsible. 

