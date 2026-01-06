78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Belle River Bridge reopens to marine traffic, Assumption deputies announce

Tuesday, January 06 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PIERRE PART — The Belle River Bridge in Pierre Part reopened to marine traffic, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday, a little more than a week after it closed. 

The bridge was closed to boat traffic on Dec. 28 due to low water levels. 

