22-year-old Denham Springs man dead after crashing into tree along Walker North Road
WALKER — A 22-year-old man from Denham Springs died early Wednesday morning after leading Walker Police on a chase after a failed traffic stop.
Walker Police said that around 1 a.m., officers tried to stop the man after he committed a traffic violation. After the driver did not stop, he led the police on a high-speed chase.
Police later found the driver's car had crashed into a tree, killing him along Walker North Road near the intersection of Avants Road. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, police added.
Louisiana State Police and the Walker Police Department are investigating the crash.
