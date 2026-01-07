72°
22-year-old Denham Springs man dead after crashing into tree along Walker North Road

41 minutes ago Wednesday, January 07 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER — A 22-year-old man from Denham Springs died early Wednesday morning after leading Walker Police on a chase after a failed traffic stop. 

Walker Police said that around 1 a.m., officers tried to stop the man after he committed a traffic violation. After the driver did not stop, he led the police on a high-speed chase.

Police later found the driver's car had crashed into a tree, killing him along Walker North Road near the intersection of Avants Road. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, police added. 

Louisiana State Police and the Walker Police Department are investigating the crash.

