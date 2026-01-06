79°
St. Mary Parish deputies ask for help finding Patterson woman

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PATTERSON — The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office asked the public Tuesday for help finding a woman from Patterson.

Deputies are looking for 31-year-old Cheyenne Aucoin. SMPSO said she is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Aucoin's whereabouts should call SPMSO at 337-828-1960.

